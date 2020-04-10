Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $28.98 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,749 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,375 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.1% of Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $2,089,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $165.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.13. The firm has a market cap of $1,256.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

