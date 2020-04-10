Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $154.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.79, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.13 and its 200 day moving average is $162.74.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $128,666.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.42, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,925 shares of company stock valued at $67,825,573 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

