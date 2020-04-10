Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,521 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA stock opened at $105.80 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average is $102.49.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $570,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,063 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

