Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 240.6% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 70,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $139.36 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

