Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of GLD opened at $158.69 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $159.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.74 and a 200-day moving average of $144.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

