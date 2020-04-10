Piper Sandler Trims Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Target Price to $48.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIGI. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities raised Selective Insurance Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

SIGI stock opened at $52.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

