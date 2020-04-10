Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Dunkin Brands Group in a report issued on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.