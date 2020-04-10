Piper Sandler Reiterates Buy Rating for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $633.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $589.17.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $503.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $505.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.