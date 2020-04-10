Pinnacle Bank Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 155,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 29,348 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000.

SCHV stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4183 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

