Pinnacle Bank Sells 699 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pinnacle Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $97.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.