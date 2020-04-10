Pinnacle Bank Sells 507 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Pinnacle Bank lessened its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 139,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 38,202 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 138,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 124,433 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 147,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.68 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $51.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.