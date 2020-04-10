Pinnacle Bank Sells 429 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pinnacle Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,733,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter.

MBB opened at $110.46 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.47.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

