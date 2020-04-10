Pinnacle Bank Sells 300 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pinnacle Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.22. The company has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,429 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.26.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

