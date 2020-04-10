Pinnacle Bank Sells 262 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Pinnacle Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,073,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,768,737,000 after buying an additional 2,557,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,773,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,155,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,463,000 after purchasing an additional 750,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,201,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

