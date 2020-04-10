Pinnacle Bank Sells 200 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Pinnacle Bank cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.82.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

