Pinnacle Bank Sells 1,784 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Pinnacle Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $74.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

