Pinnacle Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 250.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $1,159,267,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,751,000 after purchasing an additional 494,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $135,646,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,286 shares of company stock valued at $99,772,075. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Charter Equity upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $254.30 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

