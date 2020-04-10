Pinnacle Bank Raises Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after buying an additional 178,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,652,000 after acquiring an additional 146,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% in the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $288.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

