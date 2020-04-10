Pinnacle Bank Makes New $36,000 Investment in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI)

Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.