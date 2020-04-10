Pinnacle Bank Has $92,000 Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.16.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

