Pinnacle Bank Has $45,000 Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pinnacle Bank decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in ResMed by 2,783.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ResMed by 389.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

RMD opened at $159.82 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.81 and a twelve month high of $177.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total value of $396,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,797,213.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $769,471.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,969,148.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,465 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

