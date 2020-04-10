Pinnacle Bank Has $32,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pinnacle Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

NYSE:NVO opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

