Pinnacle Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 318.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Metlife were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 40,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 169,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Citigroup upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.98.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

