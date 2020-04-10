Pinnacle Bank Grows Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 537,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,079,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 41,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

