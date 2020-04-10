Pinnacle Bank Cuts Stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Pinnacle Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,243,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,016,000 after purchasing an additional 74,356 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 235,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 29,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $101.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.39. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

