Pinnacle Bank Acquires New Shares in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Masco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 184,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 53,786 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays raised Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,264 shares of company stock worth $7,183,880 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $40.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

