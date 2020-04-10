Pinnacle Bank Acquires 1,071 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 239.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,644,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,558,000 after buying an additional 1,431,799 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,125,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,372,000 after buying an additional 1,227,866 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,077,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,282,000 after buying an additional 1,447,751 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,378,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,289,000 after buying an additional 309,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,276,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,575,000 after buying an additional 75,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.39. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

