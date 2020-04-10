Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 4.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 720,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,672,000 after buying an additional 329,225 shares during the period. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 546,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,623,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,316,000 after buying an additional 24,748 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $108.74 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $114.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.44.

