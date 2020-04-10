Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 43.00%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,939,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

