Phillips 66’s (PSX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $94.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.31. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.