Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Cut by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

