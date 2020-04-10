Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Raised by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $191.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

