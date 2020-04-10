PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peugeot S.A. manufactures and sells cars. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance. Automotive division designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands. Automotive Equipment division offers interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors and emissions control technologies. Finance Division provides retail financing to customers of the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands and wholesale financing to dealer networks. It operates primarily in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and North America. Peugeot S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR Company Profile

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

