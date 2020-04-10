Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,080 ($14.21) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 750 ($9.87). BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.78% from the stock’s current price.

PNN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 1,125 ($14.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.34) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,185 ($15.59) to GBX 1,182 ($15.55) in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Investec lowered Pennon Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pennon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,109.70 ($14.60).

PNN stock opened at GBX 1,088.50 ($14.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.65. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 693.40 ($9.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,589.50 ($20.91). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,084.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 996.60.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

