Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for DCC (LON:DCC)

DCC (LON:DCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DCC. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,500 ($98.66) to GBX 6,500 ($85.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on DCC from GBX 8,350 ($109.84) to GBX 6,030 ($79.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on DCC from GBX 8,320 ($109.44) to GBX 6,230 ($81.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DCC from GBX 8,312 ($109.34) to GBX 8,963 ($117.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DCC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,234 ($95.16).

Get DCC alerts:

DCC stock opened at GBX 5,358 ($70.48) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,155.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,288.40. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 3,463 ($45.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.70.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.