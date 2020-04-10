Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Service Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

LON JSG opened at GBX 123.80 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 150.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 178.81. The company has a market cap of $457.76 million and a P/E ratio of 14.92. Johnson Service Group has a 1 year low of GBX 76.50 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 226 ($2.97).

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Nicholas Gregg acquired 10,000 shares of Johnson Service Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,256.51).

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

