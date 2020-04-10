Pearson (LON:PSON) PT Lowered to GBX 520 at Barclays

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 520 ($6.84) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.38% from the stock’s previous close.

PSON has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 658 ($8.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.22) price target (up from GBX 600 ($7.89)) on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 625.36 ($8.23).

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 522 ($6.87) on Wednesday. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 532.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 623.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35.

In other news, insider Sidney Taurel bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 538 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of £538,000 ($707,708.50).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

