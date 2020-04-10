PCHAIN (PI) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $584,573.76 and $222,356.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, DDEX and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.05 or 0.04615189 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00066081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036807 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014466 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009874 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003375 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,367,208 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DEx.top, Bibox, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

