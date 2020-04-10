PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora Buys 38,000 Shares

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $224,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 43,500 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $246,645.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 50,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $267,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 185,044 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $806,791.84.

Shares of NYSE:PBFX opened at $7.09 on Friday. PBF Logistics LP has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $383.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.57.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 83.83% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.34%. This is a boost from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 104.52%.

PBFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PBF Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,969,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,377,000 after buying an additional 169,134 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after buying an additional 53,406 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares during the last quarter. 31.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

