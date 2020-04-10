Passage Bio’s Quiet Period Will Expire on April 13th (NYSE:GFL)

Passage Bio’s (NYSE:GFL) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 13th. Passage Bio had issued 75,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 3rd. The total size of the offering was $1,425,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Passage Bio’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFL. Raymond James began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of GFL stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.