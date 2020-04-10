Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 40.7% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $162.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $202.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.23.

NYSE PH opened at $145.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.56 and a 200-day moving average of $185.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.