PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PAGS. ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the period. 56.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.