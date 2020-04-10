Oxycoin (OXY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $72,163.97

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Oxycoin has a total market capitalization of $72,163.97 and approximately $7.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxycoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036347 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Profile

Oxycoin (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin . The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.