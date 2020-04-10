OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

OUTKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

