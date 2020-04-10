OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives $7.54 Average PT from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on OrganiGram from $9.00 to $5.80 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $323.66 million and a P/E ratio of -9.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 42.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

