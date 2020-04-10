Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 104.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.7%.

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $229.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.03. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

In other news, CFO G Hunter Iv Haas bought 25,000 shares of Orchid Island Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 69,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,118.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

