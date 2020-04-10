Oppenheimer Raises Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $112.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Acceleron Pharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $78.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.14.

XLRN stock opened at $88.87 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 493.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

