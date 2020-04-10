Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $194,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

