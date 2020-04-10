Oncimmune Holdings PLC (LON:ONC) Insider Purchases £5,028.11 in Stock

Oncimmune Holdings PLC (LON:ONC) insider Matthew Hall bought 9,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £5,028.11 ($6,614.19).

Oncimmune stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.76) on Friday. Oncimmune Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 111.45 ($1.47). The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.02.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Oncimmune in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Oncimmune Holdings Plc, an early cancer detection company, develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom and North America. The company engages in the development of autoantibody based platform to allow cancer detection to a range of solid cancer tumor types. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test, which is ordered by a doctor to aid in the risk assessment and early detection of lung cancer in high-risk patients and to stratify indeterminate pulmonary nodules for the risk of malignancy.

