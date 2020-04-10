On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OTB. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 465.83 ($6.13).

Shares of On The Beach Group stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.61 million and a P/E ratio of 23.11. On The Beach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 112.60 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 500 ($6.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 258.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 391.84.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

